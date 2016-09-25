Ricky Jean Francois Honors Zema 'Chief Zee' Williams Before Giants Game

My big bro @Freakyjean99 representing !! RIP Chief Zee! pic.twitter.com/uXBUt7uUyW — Su'a Cravens (@Sua_Cravens) September 25, 2016
Redskins defensive end Ricky Jean Francois wanted to honor the memory of the late Zema Williams, better known to Redskins fans as "Chief Zee," so he decided the best way to do that would be to don some special cleats before Sunday's game with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, as you can see in the above tweet from Redskins linebacker Su'a Cravens.
Williams, a fixture at Redskins home games for nearly four decades, passed away on July 19, 2016.
Williams meant so much to Francois, the Redskins and their fans. What better way for Francois to pay tribute to Williams than with this beautiful gesture.