News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rinehart Is Bouncing Back From Leg Injury

Jun 14, 2010 at 08:11 AM
122206.jpg


Chad Rinehart had a long wait for playing time in the NFL.

Then, just when Rinehart felt he was starting to establish himself, he suffered a fractured fibula midway through the 2009 season and was placed on injured reserve.

It was a disappointing end to his season, certainly.

Time for a new beginning, though.

Rinehart, who switched to jersey No. 77 this year, is full-go at Redskins' OTA practices. He still feels some tenderness in his lower leg, where the injury occurred, but he is improving.

"It's definitely going well now," he said. "It was frustrating back in February and March when I didn't feel like things were progressing, but once I started running on it I've noticed a difference every day."

The 6-5, 310-pounder joined the Redskins as a third-round draft pick in 2008. He had a steep learning curve coming from Northern Iowa, a Division I-FCS school, and did not see any action as a rookie.

Last year, after veteran right guard Randy Thomas suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Week 3, Rinehart finally was inserted into the started lineup.

He saw his first NFL action in Week 3 at Detroit. He earned another start the following week but then was benched in favor of veteran Mike Williams.

As injuries mounted on the offensive line, Rinehart rejoined the starting lineup in Week 9 vs. Denver. His blocking helped the Redskins post a season-high 174 yards rushing.

The next week, at the new Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Tex., Rinehart was carted off the field, his season over due to his fractured fibula.

"It would have been nice staying healthy last year, because I thought at the end of the season I was finally clicking and playing at the level I expected to play at," he said.

Entering his third NFL season, Rinehart continues to see action at guard in the Redskins' new offense.

Williams is once again working with the first team at right guard. That leaves Rinehart competing for a backup job with Will Montgomery, Edwin Williams and Paul Fanaika.

Competition is the name of the game under head coach Mike Shanahan, so don't discount Rinehart making a push at Williams.

Rinehart added that his transition to the new offense is "going well."

"It's a work in progress," he said. "It'll be a lot different when we put the pads on."

Along with learning the new offense, Rinehart has to refine footwork to better adjust to the new zone blocking scheme.

"Just seeing the plays as the coaches see them versus what we have in our mind when we go out on the field, we're working towards what their goal is," Rinehart said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising