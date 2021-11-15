Rivera: Chase Young will miss rest of the season

The loss of Young is another blow dealt to Washington's defensive line. On the other side of the front, Montez Sweat is dealing with a jaw injury and is currently on Injured Reserve.

With both of Washington's most-recent first-round pick out, the team will need to rely on players like Casey Toohill and seventh-round pick Shaka Toney to fill the absences. While it's impossible to replace players with Young and Sweat's caliber, Rivera showed confidence in the team's younger options.

"I think the guys that we have, have enough athleticism to continue with the outside pressure," Rivera said. "They haven't really had a lot of opportunities, but when you watch the tape and you see some of the things, there's some pretty good efforts out there."

Washington's players also believe Toohill and Toney can handle the extra playing time. Toohill recorded four tackles against the Buccaneers, while Rivera said after the game that Toney has shown growth since the team drafted him.