Rivera Family Gives Back To Alma Mater With $500,000 Gift To Cal Softball

Ron Rivera's NFL career has taken him around the country, but it has never prevented him from giving back. From playing for the Chicago Bears to coaching in Chicago, Philadelphia, San Diego, Carolina and now Washington, Rivera and his wife, Stephanie, have always aimed to make contributions within their community.

"We felt that you should always give back to those who have given to you," Rivera said.

But before the Super Bowl appearances and the NFL Coach of the Year Awards, Rivera was an All-American linebacker at University of California, Berkeley from 1980-1983. It's also when he met Stephanie, a point guard on the women's basketball team. The two have been married for more than 35 years.

Rivera established the Ron Rivera Linebacker Scholarship for the football program in 2002, but him and Stephanie wanted to do more to support Cal athletes. So, the family has made a $500,000 gift to the Cal softball program, the school announced Thursday. In honor of the Riveras' generosity, the renovated facility is intended to be named the "Rivera Family Cal Softball Field."

"We gave to the women's program, softball in particular, mostly because we felt this is an opportunity to help a sport that really hasn't gotten the kind of support that it deserves for having won a national championship, for being at a competitive disadvantage," Rivera said. "So Stephanie and I felt compelled to give to our women's softball program, basically helping them build their field."