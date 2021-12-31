In challenging season, Rivera leans on timeless lessons from Madden mentorship

The story still makes Ron Rivera laugh, even as he mourns the loss of a friend and mentor. Back in 2013, as Rivera spent a long day in Northern California picking the brain of John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach recalled a high-stress moment from his remarkable 10-year run with the Oakland Raiders.

"He told me about a speech he did at halftime of a game with the New York Jets, when everything was going wrong, and he was upset, disappointed, frustrated and wanted to get it right," Rivera recalled. "And it just shows you how it is: He said, 'I was so pissed off. I was so mad. I was so frustrated. I got in front of the guys and I said, We're f----- for our fighting lives!"

Rivera reviewed the tale of those transposed F-words, and other notes from his many conversations with Madden, in the wake of the esteemed coach and broadcaster's death at the age of 85 on Tuesday. Their relationship played a significant role in Rivera's coaching development, and the lessons Madden imparted are something the Washington coach carries with him in good days and bad -- and, yes, during extremely frustrating nights like the one in Arlington, Texas, last Sunday, when Washington suffered a 56-14 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys that pushed it to the brink of playoff elimination.

Washington can still make the postseason as a wild-card team by winning its final two games (at home against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, and at the New York Giants the following week) -- and getting a bunch of help. To Rivera, whose team has been ravaged by injuries, COVID-19-related absences and off-the-field tragedies in recent weeks, there are many, many reasons not to give up the fight.