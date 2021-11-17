It's business first, but Rivera reflects fondly on relationship with Charlotte community

By the time Rivera left Carolina, he and his family had done a lot of good. A Bowl-A-Palooza he held as part of a partnership with the Ronald McDonald House raised $100,000. Prior to moving to the DMV, Rivera and the Humane Society held a charity yard sale for his Panthers clothing and memorabilia with the proceeds being donated to the society.

"Just kind of feel that you should always give back to the community that you're in and not just always take," Rivera said. "So that was kind of the feeling we had with the community."

And Rivera didn't need to question whether the Charlotte community appreciated his efforts. When his family's house burned down in 2015, he said there was an "outpouring of support" through letters and messages from Panthers fans.

"Then when you get involved in the community and then you do something, you have a charitable event and people turn out in large numbers to help support that, you feel good that: 'hey, we were able to reach folks and get them involved in the community as well,'" Rivera said.

Rivera said he's going to limit his exposure when making the trip. He is, after all, going there to win a football team and build off Washington's upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There's no denying that his time with the team left an impact on him, though, and he knows the significance of being able to stay with one team for so long.