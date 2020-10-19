Rivera's Gambles Represent Big-Picture Philosophy 

As the Washington Football Team's offense huddled with less than four minutes to play Sunday, Logan Thomas had a good idea of what head coach Ron Rivera was thinking. "Let's go score and go for two," Thomas told his teammates.

Rivera's attacking mindset has been on display since the season opener, when he attempted a 4th-and-1 from the four-yard line with the game tied midway through the fourth quarter. Instead of settling for the go-ahead field goal, the offense converted the short-yardage situation and then buried the Eagles with a touchdown.

So, when Kyle Allen found Cam Sims for a touchdown in the final seconds -- bringing Washington within one point of tying the New York Giants -- everyone knew the game was going to be decided moments later. With two yards separating a 2-0 division start and a fifth-straight defeat, Rivera put all his confidence in a young offense.

The gamble failed as Allen's desperation heave fell incomplete, but Rivera reinforced a foundational, long-term precedent in the process: "The only way to learn to win is to play to win."