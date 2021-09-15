Rivera Wants To See More Maturity, Fewer Mistakes In Week 2

A year ago, Washington fell to 2-7 before turning its season around. Included in that rough stretch were a pair of close defeats to the division-rival Giants which underscored the importance of playing clean.

In the first meeting, two Kyle Allen turnovers hurt Washington in a 20-19 heartbreaker -- Rivera, after Cam Sims caught a touchdown pass with 36 seconds remaining, chose to put it all on the line with a two-point conversion, which failed after Allen scrambled and failed to find a receiver.

Three weeks later, Washington had five giveaways (including three Alex Smith interceptions), to none for the Giants, and fell into a 20-3 halftime hole before rallying to lose 23-20.

"Turnovers are what got us, in both those games," Rivera said. "We have to protect the ball, and we have to take advantage of our opportunities. And there will be opportunities."

Rivera certainly is aware that ball security is not Daniel Jones' forte. The Giants' quarterback has lost 18 fumbles in 28 career games, and Rivera hopes his defenders can pad that stat without overextending or blowing assignments in the process.

As frustrated as the coach was on Monday, he was also excited by the idea of a quick turnaround against a division rival.

"The mistakes we made [against the Chargers], it's one of those things you can't change, but you can correct," he said. "I believe this is an opportunity to get past it very quickly and start focusing on someone else."

That's a message Rivera began driving home a few minutes after Sunday's disappointing defeat, telling his players in the locker room, "This one's tough, alright? It's gonna stick in your f----- craw. Who we are, alright, is not defined by this game. How we react to it will define who we are."