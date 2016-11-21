News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rob Kelley Made A Lot Of Fantasy Owners Very Happy Last Night (And Their Opponents Very Angry)

Nov 21, 2016 at 06:43 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

Rob_Kelley_fantasy_615.jpg

After running back Rob Kelley collected 137 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Packers on a national stage Sunday night, those fantasy football owners who had the good fortune and wherewithal to have started the Tulane product woke up to some good news.

Kelley, or "Fat Rob," as he called himself in NBC's lineup video, picked up chunks of yardage for most of the night – punching in a 10-yard run, then a 1-yard run – to extend the Redskins lead both times. With the opportunity to run out the clock in the fourth quarter, Kelley decided to ice the game instead, sprinting 66 yards (and following it up with a 4-yard touchdown) with less than a minute to go to finish off a 42-24 victory.

"I think number one, we thought he deserved an opportunity, and when he got an opportunity, nobody really knew exactly what was going to happen on a Sunday afternoon with him getting a ball," head coach Jay Gruden said.  "We had high hopes because we saw what he was doing in practice, but we're not live tackling the practice effort. We saw him in the preseason games but to see what he does with the pads on, well, it'd be tough to get him out of there now. He's a strong back, has great vision and runs extremely hard, so we're thrilled to death. He's just got to keep working like everyone else."

It was Kelley's first 100-yard rushing performance since high school, he said, but in the locker room afterward, Kelley wouldn't accept any credit for himself.

"I'm telling you, it was the offensive line, man," Kelley said. "That's them. I can't stop saying it enough, that's them."

Regardless of who took credit, fantasy owners quickly realized that their team was suddenly in a much better position than it was before, an excitement that prompted many to extol Kelley's praises on Twitter.

Just as shocked, those playing against the heretofore unknown name positioned in their opponent's running back spot arose expressing their displeasure.

Rob Kelley was the best #FantasyFootball pickup. I saw him coming from a mile away. #HTTR — britt (@brittprosise) November 21, 2016

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.
news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game' 

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.
news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen. 
news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player. 
Advertising