Rob's Return

Coaching up teenagers teased him. Despite being around football and talking shop on-air, he missed the fraternal elements that had shaped his life beyond the game.

"That's the hardest thing when you're out is that you miss the players," Ryan says. "You miss the coaches, you miss being around the guys. I've been around it my whole life and you just don't replace that. It's the best part about the job is the relationships you make. Even as great as Sunday is, the relationships you make during the week with the players and with the coaches. Man, that's what it's all about."

Last spring he got in touch with his brother-in-law, Paul Ralph, who owns a couple of ship maintenance and repair companies, YYK and Bay City Marine, in California, which work in tandem with the Navy. One day, they began talking about Ryan's sabbatical from football. Ryan explained his desire to be around a team again. Ralph perked up, quickly explaining what his employees do – painting, cleaning and preserving naval ships

"He was bragging about his guys like I brag about my guys," Ryan said. "So I said, man, I want to be part of that. I'll go out there."

Last summer he did. Ryan got his identification papers in order, submitted to a background check and reported to the docks in San Diego's harbor. Each day, Ralph gave Ryan an assignment, and he'd join the group of contracted workers helping in various capacities, which included sandblasting, painting and cleaning.

How involved was Ryan? He chuckles.