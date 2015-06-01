Robert Griffin III 'Blessed' To Be Part Of National Capital 'A Cinderella Ball'

He was still invited to last year's draft and he relayed the obstacles in his life to the crowd, offering a redemptive and fulfilling message about his journey.

"It means a lot to my heart," Austin said. "The kids in that ballroom are just amazing individuals. I just look up to them. A lot of people say that they look up to me, but it's really those types of kids that keep me pushing through and helping to inspire other people of my story. I just appreciate them and the love that they give me and hopefully they can take in something that I said and it encourages them to push through their struggles."

It was especially personal for Griffin III, who had met Austin as a budding star at Baylor and has now seen him grow into a role model for so many.

"I just wanted to be able to tell everyone and tell him, in front of everyone, the appreciation that I have for what he's gone through and how he's handled it," Griffin III said. "And just the fact that he has been a good friend and I've had the opportunity to see him grow from just a kid meeting the quarterback at Baylor to the man that he is today."

"Robert connected to the mission and movement of The House Student Leadership Center today," said Todd McCormick, Executive Director of The House, Inc. "Together, so much was given to students where opportunities once lagged behind them."

Helen then called up some of the standout students from the program and awarded them each $1,000 scholarships for their achievements since beginning their time at The House, Inc.

Smollett finished the afternoon with a couple of songs, which primed the room for the dancing portion of the event, a prom for those that might not have ever received the chance to attend one.

"You have to have pieces that connect, to help us tell our story and our reach," Helen said.

"The part of inspiration and motivation helps my students keep moving for the finish line," she said. "That finish line may be just getting ready to finish a grade. It could be [a job]. We knew the power of influence matters, and when [Griffin III and Austin] stand up and say, 'We've got your back House'… they're going to go home tonight and remember, they're going to get up in the morning and say, 'I can go to school today.'"

For Griffin III, who recently became a father to his daughter Reese, events like these, honoring children that are fighting through struggles, is particularly meaningful.

"To come to this after having a kid does mean more," Griffin II said. "I'm a military kid, military brat, and a lot of these kids are military kids with disabilities, and it's unfortunate for them, but it's also something special for them to be able to push through and go catch their dreams… You want to show them that love and show them they're not forgotten."

