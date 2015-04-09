Robert Griffin III Says If He Has A Son, He'll Be Named 'RG4'

RELATED LINKS:
Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III has been getting excited to become a father.
Earlier this week on "Redskins Nation," Griffin III said as much to Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins, and praised his wife for being a "rock star" throughout the pregnancy.
And while he made no indication about the sex of his child, according to Fox News Sunday, if Griffin III has a son, you can expect "RG4" to become his nickname.
"If it's a boy, it will be a 4th," said Griffin III, who will be featured on Wallace's "Power Player of the Week" segment. "It will be RG4."
Wallace also asked Griffin III about the prospect of the Redskins taking a quarterback in this year's draft. But the Baylor product, who will spend the majority of his segment speaking about his foundation "Family of 3," isn't worried about that.
"The way I look at it is as long as I'm here with the Washington Redskins and they say I'm the guy, then I'm the guy," Griffin said. "I'm ready to go."
You can catch the segment at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. this Sunday.
