Robert Griffin III Says If He Has A Son, He'll Be Named 'RG4'

Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III has been getting excited to become a father.

Earlier this week on "Redskins Nation," Griffin III said as much to Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins, and praised his wife for being a "rock star" throughout the pregnancy.

And while he made no indication about the sex of his child, according to Fox News Sunday, if Griffin III has a son, you can expect "RG4" to become his nickname.