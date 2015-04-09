News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Robert Griffin III Says If He Has A Son, He'll Be Named 'RG4'

Apr 09, 2015 at 10:40 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

RELATED LINKS:
--Griffin III's Foundation Hosts Fitness Event At Baylor
--Griffin III Launches His Foundation

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III has been getting excited to become a father.

Earlier this week on "Redskins Nation," Griffin III said as much to Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins, and praised his wife for being a "rock star" throughout the pregnancy.

And while he made no indication about the sex of his child, according to Fox News Sunday, if Griffin III has a son, you can expect "RG4" to become his nickname.

"If it's a boy, it will be a 4th," said Griffin III, who will be featured on Wallace's "Power Player of the Week" segment. "It will be RG4."

Wallace also asked Griffin III about the prospect of the Redskins taking a quarterback in this year's draft. But the Baylor product, who will spend the majority of his segment speaking about his foundation "Family of 3," isn't worried about that.

"The way I look at it is as long as I'm here with the Washington Redskins and they say I'm the guy, then I'm the guy," Griffin said. "I'm ready to go."

You can catch the segment at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. this Sunday.

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.
news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game' 

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.
news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen. 
news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player. 
Advertising