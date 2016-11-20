Robert Kelley Goes Off On National Stage With Three Scores

The rookie running back saved his best for last on Sunday night, as he rushed for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone in a 42-24 victory over the Packers.
Robert Kelley's rise to the national spotlight blew up on Sunday night, as the rookie running back rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns in the Washington Redskins' 42-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
While Kelley's charge up the depth chart has been quite the remarkable task over the last few months, consider this about the man that's become known as "Fat Rob" to the team's fan base.
His 137 rushing yards were the most since high school and his three touchdowns were the same amount he collected in his final 20 college games at Tulane.
Also, keep this in mind. Kelley was facing one of the NFL's best run defenses in the league entering Sunday's matchup giving up less than 85 yards per game. Only Ezekiel Elliot and DeMarco Murray had rushed for more than 100 yards against the Green Bay Packers, the league's top two rushers through the first 10 weeks of the season.
"I feel like the run defense that they have are pretty good," Kelley said after the game. "I just feel like my O-line pulled it together and like we're going to impose our will on these guys. That's what we tried to do and I feel like we did."
That strong run defense was able to slow Kelley through the first two quarters, as the running back had just eight carries for 35 yards (18 of which came on one run) and a touchdown.
Then in the third quarter, he gained just 21 yards on seven carries.
But with the game on the line in the fourth quarter, Kelley dusted the Green Bay defense for 102 yards in the final frame alone and two additional touchdowns.
First came his one-yard touchdown run that capped off an 11-play, 80-yard drive to put the Redskins up 11 with a little less than four minutes to play.
Green Bay would get the ball back and drive into Washington territory before Josh Norman forced a fumble that Will Compton would recover.
Kelley would start the ensuing drive with a two-yard run before bursting through the Green Bay defense for a 66-yard gain, the longest run of his career, down to the four-yard line.
With the heavy lifting completed, Kelley capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown score.
"I mean, I wanted to score a touchdown, I wanted to win," Kelley said. "If I had to stand out there and score a touchdown, that's what I was going to do. That's my mindset to score, that's what it is."
"It felt good to ice the game, man. To let those guys know that it's over. That's what we did at the end of the game."
But the credit shouldn't go exclusively to Kelley, as the offensive line opened up running lanes for the running back to get through.
Even though the Packers have a strong defensive line, the Redskins' size and strength in the trenches was just too much to handle late.
"Tonight, every night I give them credit but tonight all the credit goes to them, every single one," Kelley said. "I feel like in the game playing like I know how I can play. I feel like the last few games I make the cutback a nice run, something like that, but I feel like all these runs downhill and these guys open up the lane for me."
The offensive line felt the same way about Kelley.
"Anytime you can finish out the game with running the ball instead of throwing it, that's always what we strive for as an offensive line," guard Brandon Scherff said. "Give Rob credit, he ran his butt off today and we love watching him run down the sidelines like that."
Added tackle Ty Nsekhe: "The size of our line, I think, took a toll on them because towards the end, like I said, they stopped coming off as hard as they were in the first half."
While the offensive explosion was something the Redskins will take as a momentum boost in a short week before facing the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Jay Gruden knows the team has a stud at running back.
"We had high hopes because we saw what he was doing in practice, but we're not live tackling the practice effort," Gruden said. "We saw him in the preseason games, but to see what he does with the pads on, well, it'd be tough to get him out of there now. He's a strong back, has great vision and runs extremely hard, so we're thrilled to death. He's just got to keep working like everyone else."