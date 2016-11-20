Robert Kelley Goes Off On National Stage With Three Scores

With the heavy lifting completed, Kelley capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown score.

"I mean, I wanted to score a touchdown, I wanted to win," Kelley said. "If I had to stand out there and score a touchdown, that's what I was going to do. That's my mindset to score, that's what it is."

"It felt good to ice the game, man. To let those guys know that it's over. That's what we did at the end of the game."

But the credit shouldn't go exclusively to Kelley, as the offensive line opened up running lanes for the running back to get through.

Even though the Packers have a strong defensive line, the Redskins' size and strength in the trenches was just too much to handle late.

"Tonight, every night I give them credit but tonight all the credit goes to them, every single one," Kelley said. "I feel like in the game playing like I know how I can play. I feel like the last few games I make the cutback a nice run, something like that, but I feel like all these runs downhill and these guys open up the lane for me."

The offensive line felt the same way about Kelley.

"Anytime you can finish out the game with running the ball instead of throwing it, that's always what we strive for as an offensive line," guard Brandon Scherff said. "Give Rob credit, he ran his butt off today and we love watching him run down the sidelines like that."

Added tackle Ty Nsekhe: "The size of our line, I think, took a toll on them because towards the end, like I said, they stopped coming off as hard as they were in the first half."

While the offensive explosion was something the Redskins will take as a momentum boost in a short week before facing the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Jay Gruden knows the team has a stud at running back.