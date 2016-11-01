Robert Kelley Proves He Belongs With Impressive First Start

"He just kept going forward, man," Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams said. "He's one of those guys that's tough to bring down, going to run through arm tackles, going to give you second, third, fourth, fifth efforts. He's going to continue to keep the power moving. I'm certainly impressed by that. Me as a lineman to feel that kind of power, I've got to let my guy go and start to try to help clear it off, and you notice he's still going. I think that shows a lot of toughness out of him, that he continued to just pound the rock like that."

For those who have followed the Redskins closely, perhaps Sunday's performance by Kelley wasn't a surprise. The rookie was Washington's most consistent running back in the preseason, gaining 5.2 yards per carry on 38 tries. His involvement with the offense in the regular season has been slow, but steady. His 45-yard run against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 was part of a 59-yard day. He then caught his first career touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions last week.

Still, Kelley had never touched the ball more than five times in an NFL game. On Sunday, he touched it 21 times and was targeted twice in the passing game without a catch. Kelley acknowledged that Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins played a big role in helping him remain calm throughout his whirlwind of a Sunday in England, saying that Cousins is a "real leader and I love that about him."

Cousins, however, wasn't too surprised. He echoed what many of Kelley's teammates said after the game. Kelley's performance wasn't a surprise, it was expected.