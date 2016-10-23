Robert Kelley Scores His First Career Touchdown

That was Kelley's only catch, but he did finish with 15 yards on four carries, spelling Jones with running back Chris Thompson after the team's lead back fumbled twice in the first half, once near the goal line on a drive that could have netted an early touchdown.

Kelley said he did his best to keep Jones motivated on the sideline after the mistakes.

"You try to build them up," Kelley said. "We've all been there before. In college, I did the same thing, fumbling on the one-yard line. You try to build your teammates up. He's a good running back and I'm behind him every step of the way."

Along with Thompson (who racked up season highs with 12 rushing attempts for 73 yards in addition to seven receptions for 40 yards) and Jones, the trio, which compiled 230 rushing yards last week against the Eagles, combined for 134 rushing yards and have now posted consecutive 125-plus-yard rushing performances for the first time since Weeks 1-2 of the 2015 season.

The result, of course, was disheartening. For Kelley, and the rest of the team, a loss like this stings, but it also displayed more of the resilience that has allowed the Redskins to come out on top in these close affairs more often than not. This week, however, it didn't.