Rogers Faces An Uncertain Offseason





Carlos Rogers approaches free agency for the first time in his 5-year career.

This offseason, players don't view free agency with the same degree of excitement as in years past, though.

Rogers could be either an unrestricted or a restricted free agent, depending on the NFL's negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the player's union.

If the league extends or negotiates a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, then Rogers would be an unrestricted free agent and free to negotiate with any team.

If not, then he would be restricted--and the Redskins could receive draft pick compensation depending on how they tender him.

Rogers is among dozens of NFL players in the same boat regarding the labor negotiations.

At the core of the matter is whether Rogers expects he'll return to the Redskins in 2010.

"In my heart, I expect I'll be back," he said. "Dealing with the situation with the corners we have, the guys coming up, what guys can play next year--I don't think the defense is going to be that much of a focal point as much as the offense."

Apart from player personnel, there could be changes on the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator. All of that plays into Rogers' uncertainty.