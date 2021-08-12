WFT Daily: Ron Rivera, Bill Belichick Share Deep Respect For One Another

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Game recognizes game. Those are the vibes Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick have been giving off this week.

Rivera and Belichick are two of the most respected head coaches in the NFL. That isn't a statement of opinion; it's a fact that has been backed up countless times by players, executives and fellow coaches.

Both of them have established strong cultures in their days. Belichick's Super Bowl rings speak for themselves, while Rivera turned the Panthers into a Super Bowl contender and plans to do the same in Washington.

With a preseason game between their teams looming, the two traded compliments on their successful careers.