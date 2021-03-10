5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Pre-Free Agency Press Conference

2. Washington continues to "explore all of the options" at quarterback

With free agency starting next week and the draft kicking off in 50 days, Rivera made it clear Washington still has time to address the quarterback position.

"We're going to continue to explore all of the options that are out there," he said. "I get it, you guys want answers, but we don't have answers for you right now because we're still working through the process."

Taylor Heinicke, who signed a two-year deal in February, is the only signal-caller currently under contract for 2021, he's only started two games since entering the NFL in 2015. Kyle Allen is set to be an exclusive rights free agent, meaning Washington can re-sign him for cheap, while the team mutually parted ways with veteran Alex Smith last week.

Rivera said "everything's an impact" in terms of their decision-making process at quarterback, from the current options to the abundance of cap space and to the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The players who will complement the quarterback -- offensive linemen, wide receivers, etc. -- are also factors.

Above all, though, Rivera said the team will methodically and judiciously figure out which quarterback best helps build the sustainable, winning culture he has constantly preached.

"If the 'franchise guy' isn't out there, we're going to go with guys that we believe give us a chance to win. And that's really what you do," Rivera said. "Do you want to be able to say, 'This is our franchise quarterback?' Well yeah, you'd love to. But you don't know that until the quarterback starts playing, or quarterbacks. Once that happens, then you'll know. And so we just got to continue to go through this, study the players and get the one we feel like can become that player, and we'll see what happens."

3. How franchise tags have impacted Washington's free agency approach

Some of the best impending free agents never make it to the open market because of the franchise tag, a lucrative one-year deal that keeps a player with his current team.

And by the time the franchise tag deadline arrived Tuesday afternoon, 10 players were off the board, including wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson; tackles Taylor Moton and Cam Robinson; and safeties Marcus Maye, Justin Simmons and Marcus Williams.

"Some of them that hit right away, you say, 'OK, take that one off the list,'" Rivera said of players being franchise tagged. "I mean that's just what happens. You sit there and wonder if a guy will get there or not, and if he does, then you have to decide whether you're willing to make that move or not. Some of these decisions were being made for us."

Washington was one of the teams to make a move by tagging guard Brandon Scherff for the second straight season. The four-time Pro Bowler has made it clear he wants to remain in the burgundy and gold, and Rivera emphasized wanting to take care of their own players. The two sides have until mid-July to work out a long-term deal.