Rivera: Madden was an 'icon' who 'offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight'

Like many others in the NFL, it's difficult for head coach Ron Rivera to pinpoint his favorite memory of John Madden; there's just too many to pick from.

There is one that has stuck with Rivera throughout the years, though, and it goes all the way back to the start of his and the now-late Hall of Fame coach's talks about being a head coach.

It was the first time Rivera had visited Madden at his office in California. By that time, he had already been a head coach for two seasons, so he had some understanding of what it was like to lead a franchise. Madden, known for his colorful descriptions, handed Rivera a simple piece of advice: "Don't ever forget; you are the head coach. Everything will stop and start with you, and everything will come across your desk."

That, along with several other influences from Madden, has guided Rivera ever since.