Rivera's message to the fanbase for Dallas Week: 'We need y'all'

Rivera has an idea of what it's like to make a playoff run without fans in the stands, albeit last year was an extreme case. As Washington won five of its last seven games, it had to do so in empty, or at least partially filled stadiums due to COVID-19.

With Washington's next slate of games carrying much more divisional significance and fans back in stadiums, Rivera wants to create as much advantage for his team as possible.

"I could only imagine what it would've been in that first round against Tampa Bay," Rivera said. "I'm not saying we would have won, but it'd been interesting and fun to see what would've happened and how it would've meant something to us having our folks up in the stands cheering us on and how the guys would've reacted."