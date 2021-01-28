Ron Rivera Named NFC Coach of the Year By NFL 101 Awards

A three‐time NFC Coach of the Year award winner, Rivera took Washington from worst to first in the NFC East. Rivera's defense was a key piece to the turnaround, ranking fourth in the league in points allowed in 2020 after ranking 27th in 2019, while accumulating 47.0 sacks to rank sixth in the league.

In addition to building a coaching staff and establishing a new culture amid the unusual coronavirus‐impacted offseason, Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in a lymph node during training camp. Rivera received seven weeks of proton radiation and chemotherapy, missing a handful of practices but never missing a game.

Completing his treatment on Oct. 26, his team went on to win five of its final seven games to secure the division title. Rivera previously earned 101 NFC Coach of the Year honors in 2013 and 2015 as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers and joins Dick Vermeil (1978, 1979,1999) as the only three‐time NFC Coach of the Year honorees in the history of the award.

Rivera is the third Washington coach to win the award, joining George Allen (1971 and 1976) and Joe Gibbs (1983). The award winners are determined by a committee of 101 media members who cover the NFL across the country.