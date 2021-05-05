Ron Rivera's 'Unique' Approach With Prospects Pays Dividends

Rivera actually took a similar approach when considering whether to take Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick. Washington felt strongly about Young from the start of the pre-draft process, but it still wanted to do its due diligence on him. Rivera and Young did not have many encounters during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, but there was "a glitch in his schedule," as Rivera put it, where Young had about 15 minutes of free time. The two had a nice personal conversation, and while it was not a long interaction, Rivera said "that 15 minutes really helped me in terms of just solidifying who he was for us."

"You sit down and talk to him about those things and watch his eyes light up when he talks about being on the field, so there were a lot of positives," he said.

This year, those efforts were more amplified. The conversations prospects had with the rest of Washington's coaching staff were more about who they were as football players -- third-round pick Benjamin St-Juste said he spoke with defensive backs coach Chris Harris about things like being a rookie and how to have a long career -- but their Zoom meetings with Rivera were more about who they are as people.