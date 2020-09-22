Ron Rivera Preaches Patience As Washington's Young Roster Learns How To Win

So what does a successful season look like for a team that is learning consistency and building towards a sustainable future? For Rivera, it's making sure Washington plays the right way. It involves playing hard, physical and downhill. Washington has already shown it can do that by mounting its largest comeback against the Eagles in franchise history and still fighting after going down 20-0 against the Cardinals.

"First, its got to be good, quality football," Rivera said Sept. 10. "Then, it's got to be about winning. That's what I want to see. I want to see us winning football games, but first and foremost we've got to see good football."

Rivera is happy with the players he has on the roster. Now, he is focused on getting the right group on the field and teaching them to play the right way.

"What they need to know is they have to go out and play hard and fast and physical. [If] they do their job...the right way, believe me, winning will take care of itself."

No one wants to lose in the NFL, but Sunday's loss offered a learning experience for Washington's young roster. The mistakes were the biggest disappointment to Rivera because the team had opportunities to change the game early. When the offense got the ball back at Arizona's 19-yard line, it gave it away three plays later. And when the defense immediately forced a three-and-out, Steven Sims Jr. fumbled away the punt return.

"We played two teams today," Rivera said. "We played them and ourselves. That's the truth of it. We hurt ourselves in the first half if you go back and look at it. … We've got some stuff to look at, but that's the beauty of it."

Rivera's plan for rebuilding Washington's culture is not a one-year fix; he wants the franchise to have success for years to come. There will be moments similar to Sunday's game as the team tries to create long-term success. And when they happen, Rivera wants to use it as an opportunity to get better in the future.