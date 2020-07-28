Ron Rivera Discusses Wide Receivers, Defense And More In His First Training Camp Press Conference

2. He believes there will be competition at the quarterback position.

Rivera has said that the team is going into training camp believing Dwayne Haskins Jr. will be the starting quarterback. However, Rivera has consistently pointed out that there will still be a competition between Haskins and former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Kyle Allen.

Rivera still feels there will be a "pure competition" between Haskins and Allen, although this year's training camp will alter how each player is evaluated.

"I think the big thing more so than anything else is going to be about how each guy develops over time," Rivera said. "One downfall is we don't have any preseason games, so, again, we're going to have to try to create as many game-like situations in our practices as possible so that we can get a good evaluation of our quarterbacks."

Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner have praised Haskins' development over the summer. He shed 7% of his body fat and has tried to be a leader during Zoom meetings.

However, Allen has more experience working with Turner, who was the Panthers' quarterbacks coach in 2019 before being promoted to interim offensive coordinator for the final four games.

The other factor to consider is Smith's potential return to practice. Smith can be taken off the PUP list at any time, and Rivera confirmed that if Smith can resume football activity, then he becomes "part of the equation."