Ron Rivera Sees Maturity, Patience In Taylor Heinicke's Improved Skillset

Part of how Heinicke is able to get the most out of every play has historically been the use of his legs. After all, it created the infamous diving touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that put Washington within two points of tying the score.

Heinicke's mobility is a critical part of his game, so don't expect that to change. But in the time since the Wild Card matchup, Heinicke has learned to protect himself so he can stay on the field. It was one of his goals this offseason, and Rivera saw the results of that work against the Chargers.