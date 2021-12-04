Ron Rivera supports St. Jude Red Frog Proton Therapy for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' 

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera knows the effects of proton therapy more intimately than most. After all, it's why he's cancer-free.

During training camp ahead of the 2020 season, Rivera announced that he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of cancer. It was shocking news that rocked him and his family to their core, but with the help of proton therapy, still a fairly new method of fighting cancer, he was able to recover and finish his final round of treatment on Oct. 26, 2020.

Now Rivera wants to be an advocate for the treatment, which is why he chose St. Jude Red Frog Proton Therapy Center as his charity for this year's "My Cause, My Cleats."

"One of the things Stephanie [Rivera] and I have tried to be involved with is some sort of charity that affects children and their families," Rivera said. "St. Jude is about as great an example as it gets."