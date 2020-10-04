Ron Rivera Surprised With 'Coach's Corner' To Support His Battle With Cancer

The Washington Football Team filled the stands above the visiting team tunnel at FedExField with more than 400 cutouts to support head coach Ron Rivera as he undergoes treatment for a form of skin cancer.

"When you see things like this [from] people that support you and the notes I've gotten, the letters I've gotten, it's tremendous," Rivera said after seeing the cutouts.

Hundreds of Washington Football Team employees submitted photos throughout the week to show their support for Rivera, who was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, in August. Players from Rivera's previous coaching stints, including Steve Smith, Greg Olsen and Luke Kuechly, who played for Rivera when he was head coach of the Carolina Panthers, also submitted photos to be placed in cutout form in the stands.

Coaches from around the league like Andy Reid, who Rivera coached under in Philadelphia, and Sean McDermott, Rivera's defensive coordinator from 2011-16 with the Panthers, also had cutouts in the stands.