Ron Rivera Surprised With Decal, Donation To St. Jude In Honor Of Being 1 Year Cancer-Free

Rivera has had unwavering support from the team throughout his treatment. He only missed two practices and was on the sideline for every game. His fight was a constant inspiration for his players.

"I was at a loss for words, just seeing how Coach Rivera never complained," Chase Young said. "He came to work every day. He gave me more energy to say, 'Okay, Coach Rivera is going through what he's going through. He's still coming to work. We've gotta pick this up for Coach Rivera.'"

The fact that Rivera has been cancer-free for a year shows Deshazor Everett "how much of a warrior he is." Not only did he work through his treatment, but he also provided support for Everett and his teammates. Rivera's fight served as a constant example of the messages he preaches to his team.

"To see him go through that," Everett said, "it makes us fight that much harder."

On Oct. 26, 2020, a video was released of Rivera proclaiming his final treatment was complete by ringing a bell, a common act for those receiving treatment for cancer. There was still a long road ahead, but it was a monumental step.