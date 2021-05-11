Ron Rivera Values Certainty Over Speculation When Signing College Free Agents

As of this writing, there are still three open spots left for the team to fill. Could Washington fill those with more college free agents? Possibly, but Rivera added that he is not sure if "signing four or five more undrafted free agents would have helped us any more than taking a group of guys right now that our scouts are looking at." The other option is through free agency, and there are a number of veterans -- some with Pro Bowl experience -- still looking for a new team. More players may be released in the coming days, Mayhew said, and some of them might be invited to Washington's minicamps.

"We're going to look around, and we're going to take a shot on a couple of guys that are out there," Rivera said. "So we're going to add through free agency, hopefully in the next week or so, as we start getting ready for OTAs."

The bottom line is that Washington does not want to spend its money signing a wide pool of players when it can try and get the most out of the ones it does want to see compete for a roster spot. The goal remains the same: find the right players who fit the culture and scheme. That's why it is important for Rivera to take aim at the right targets.