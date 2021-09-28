Ron Rivera Wants Players To Put Themselves In Position To Succeed

The statement echoes the first charge Rivera gave to his players once he became Washington's head coach. "Do it the way we ask," he said to a room filled with players, reporters and executives. "You do it that way, the success will be yours. If you don't, the success is going to be yours, but it's not going to be right. Why? Because if you fail, it's on you."

For the most part, the players have bought into that way of thinking. On Sunday, though, it was a mixed bag, which led to some glaring holes on both sides of the ball. The play from the safety trio of Landon Collins, Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain, which Rivera said had moments of putting themselves in the right position, could not stop Josh Allen from picking the defense apart with 358 yards and four touchdowns. Curl, for example, made a stop for no gain against Devin Singletary. It was followed up by an 11-yard reception from Cole Beasley.

There were moments that the defense held strong. Jamin Davis, who played in 52% of the snaps, recorded six tackles, including a fourth-down stop. Cole Holcomb, who did have issues in the passing game, finished with 14 tackles.

But the back-breaking drive came near the start of the third quarter, when there was still hope of coming back from a two-score deficit. After setting up shop at their own 7-yard line, the Bills paper-cut their way to the end zone on a 17-play drive. With a five-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sander, any optimism of Washington winning died down to a smolder.