Ron Rivera, Washington Coordinators Emphasize Mentorship At Virtual High School Coaches Clinic

There are several ways for a coach to teach their players, but Del Rio has found that no matter the method, it needs to be authentic. It is something his players have come to appreciate about him -- former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis said he loved Del Rio because of his "keep it real" attitude. As a coach, he wants to be honest and explain his expectations, but he also wants to develop players, and being as authentic as possible is something he sees as a big part of his job.

"Too often, coaches will try to be something they're not, and being authentic is very important because the player can see right through you if you're not," he said.

That honesty is paramount when players come to coaches for advice about personal issues on and off the field. In Turner's experience, players come to him searching for personal advice less frequently than they do for football issues, but sometimes they will "come out of nowhere," he said, and coaches have to be ready for it.

"I tell guys all the time when they ask me for advice or they ask me about things with the offense, 'I'm gonna be honest with you. You might not always like what I'm gonna say, but I'm gonna be honest with you and tell you how I feel about whatever issues you bring to me."

But before that can happen, Turner believes players need to know their coaches care about them. That effort tends to make them want to play harder and be part of a team, and it shows them their leaders see them more than just a product on the field.

One way Turner has done this in the past would be to mix in questions about a player's life with film study. They would go over a few plays and then ask a player how his family was doing. Turner calls it "changing the channel," and it helps him get to know a player better while also making sure they learn more about the offense.

"I think keeping it interesting and switching it up on guys is what you're gonna have to do in order to really maintain their attention," Turner said.

One of the biggest messages Rivera gives to his players is to be the right kind of person. Their coaches can be the ones to help them achieve that. And if those actions start at a younger age, the effects can be felt for years to come.