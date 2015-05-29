Rookie Cornerback Tevin Mitchel Feels Extremely Positive About This Season

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Redskins cornerback Tevin Mitchel says he doesn't like to talk about himself too much (he's only know his teammates for a few weeks, too), but he feels like the Redskins will make big strides this year.

"I'm learning the defense well, taking it day by day, and interacting with the other DB's. We're coming together as a team, and we're getting better overall," Mitchel said on "Redskins Nation." "I feel like we're going to do great things on and off the field."

Bonding with teammates outside of practice seems to be a stressing point within the various defensive circles, whether it's cornerback Chris Culliver or defensive lineman Terrance Knighton expressing its importance.

Mitchel has gone so far to say that veteran cornerback DeAngelo Hall already feels like a big brother, too.

"It's a huge step coming from college," Mitchel said. "You know you have to be real focused, and you have to pay attention to a lot of details. Things just happen real quick. You just have to be on your toes, stay on your playbook and get to know everybody on the team. You know this is a brotherhood, so everybody has to be together."

.

.