Rookie Jordan S. Recaps Her Experience Of Becoming a Redskins Cheerleader

The first day walking into the stadium was one of the scariest moments that I can recall. Luckily during the prep classes I had made some friends, so having those women around the entire audition process really helped with my confidence. Knowing others were having the same fears and anxieties made me feel less alone. Without them I don't know how I would have made it through the two-week long auditions.

When the Final Showcase at the Howard Theatre finally arrived, I felt a sense of ease. I looked at the show as a way to show everyone, including the judges, all of the hard work I had put in to learning these dances and sidelines, and to just have fun dancing with all the amazing women I had met over the last two weeks. Going on stage to dance my first routine, I was so excited to rock it out. I was absolutely shocked when they had announced I had won the 2019 Rookie Voting before performing. It was a great way for me to find out, and my energy only increased from there.

At the end of the night, the team was announced. I was fortunate enough find out that I had made the 2019-20 Washington Redskins Cheerleaders. I feel extremely honored to be apart of this sisterhood, and I can already tell that these women will be my sisters for life.