Rookie Lizz Recounts Her First Draft Night As A Washington Redskins Cheerleader

Apr 27, 2019 at 05:00 PM
Hey Redskins Nation!

Rookie Lizz here.

An infamous movie quote says that "April 25 is the perfect date – because you just need a light jacket!" (any other Miss Congeniality fans out there?!) Last Thursday was truly a perfect date in my book. That day held a lot of firsts for me. Some of those "firsts" being things I had no idea I'd be living out one day!

It was my first time attending a show at the Anthem.

It was my first time attending a Draft Day party for the NFL.

It was my first time performing onstage at the Anthem Theater.

It was my first performance as an official First Lady of Football.

And it was my first day another year older – that's right. Not only was April 25 Draft Day, but it was also my birthday!

The evening was like a movie. It held so many cool moments that I would tune into thinking "Wow, this is really happening!"

Putting on the burgundy and gold uniform for the first time is one of those moments that stands out for me. Knowing that I had earned the privilege to hold, wear, and perform in this beautifully tailored (and sparkling!) outfit was something I don't take lightly. Plus, it was a nice excuse to not have to stress over a fancy birthday outfit.

First for the evening we performed outside on one of the piers at The Wharf. Walking outdoors seeing excited fans basking in the last bit of sunlight on a warm April evening was like a sneak-peak into football season. Our fans are the best and I loved interacting and meeting them for the first time as a First Lady. It was a party out there! The Wharf was definitely the place to be on a Thursday evening after work. I'm so grateful I got to do what I love in an environment like this.

Later inside at the Anthem my Rookie Class and I showed off what we've been working on the last two weeks. It would be our big debut performance – drop splits and all! We nailed it and I'm so proud of us. The hugs, congrats, and rush of adrenaline following the performance kept my energy level at an all-time high all night!

In all, April 25 lived up to its reputation as a perfect date. Thank you for making my birthday, and Draft Day, so unforgettable.

Cheers to another happy and healthy year. Hail to the Redskins!

Lizz

