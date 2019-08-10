Rookie Playmaker Jimmy Moreland Shines In Preseason Opener

Moreland's rise to becoming "The People's Corner" began shortly after the draft. After recording three interceptions during a single OTA session -- something defensive coordinator Greg Manusky has never seen in his nearly two decades of coaching -- his impact stayed consistent throughout offseason workouts. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound defensive back just had a nose for the football.

Moreland's primary role within the defense is not yet defined, as he played on the outside and in the slot in the preseason opener. The clearer path to more playing time seems to be in the slot, where him and Fabian Moreau have been working with the starters during training camp. Veterans Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar are currently the listed starting corners.

Still, Gruden may have a difficult time keeping Moreland off the field, especially if the young corner continues to perform like he did Thursday.