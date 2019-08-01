Rookies in Richmond: Cornerback Jimmy Moreland

Following a standout rookie minicamp and OTAs -- which included making three interceptions in a single session -- Moreland came to training camp as a potential option at nickel corner in defensive coordinator Greg Manusky's defense.

So far in Richmond, he has impressed with his play at that spot and in dime packages with the first team, joining fellow cornerbacks Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar in coverage. He's also played with the second team on the outside.

During practice Tuesday, Moreland's unique ball skills were on full display. He intercepted two passes during the session, one coming off Case Keenum, the other coming off Dwayne Haskins that would have been a pick six.

"They are all great guys. They can see the talent in me. When I do mess up all of them are on me," Moreland said of the secondary, which has combined to make six Pro Bowls. "Even when I'm on the field in the middle of a play you got [Quinton] Dunbar telling me what to watch, telling me what to break down."

"Then you got Cro [Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie] trying to help me have more belief in myself and then you got Josh Norman. He's just trying to get me to my full potential."

After practice Saturday, Norman described Moreland in one statement to reporters: