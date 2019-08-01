Rookies in Richmond: Cornerback Jimmy Moreland

RICHMOND, Va. -- With training camp in full swing at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, Redskins.com will take a look at how each of the healthy rookies are performing so far in Richmond.
First up is seventh-round cornerback Jimmy Moreland.
When Jimmy Moreland heard his name called on the final day of this year's draft, he was both relieved and overcome with emotion. He's attributed his collegiate success to just three words -- "I'm a dog" -- and he's continued to prove why he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster in Washington.
"He's got great ball skills and he's got a great confidence about him," head coach Jay Gruden said during OTAs in May. "He's a great competitor, and I think when the pads do come on for real I think he'll be right there in the mix with everybody."
Moreland joins the Redskins after a four-year career at James Madison during which he made 56 career appearances, totaling 208 tackles and 18 interceptions, six of which were returned for touchdowns (both school records). Moreland was additionally named the CAA Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American following his redshirt senior campaign in 2018.
Following a standout rookie minicamp and OTAs -- which included making three interceptions in a single session -- Moreland came to training camp as a potential option at nickel corner in defensive coordinator Greg Manusky's defense.
So far in Richmond, he has impressed with his play at that spot and in dime packages with the first team, joining fellow cornerbacks Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar in coverage. He's also played with the second team on the outside.
During practice Tuesday, Moreland's unique ball skills were on full display. He intercepted two passes during the session, one coming off Case Keenum, the other coming off Dwayne Haskins that would have been a pick six.
"They are all great guys. They can see the talent in me. When I do mess up all of them are on me," Moreland said of the secondary, which has combined to make six Pro Bowls. "Even when I'm on the field in the middle of a play you got [Quinton] Dunbar telling me what to watch, telling me what to break down."
"Then you got Cro [Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie] trying to help me have more belief in myself and then you got Josh Norman. He's just trying to get me to my full potential."
After practice Saturday, Norman described Moreland in one statement to reporters:
"That boy 25 is going to be special."