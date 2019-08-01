News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rookies in Richmond: Cornerback Jimmy Moreland

Aug 01, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

jimmy_moreland_redskins_in_richmond_brush-tc-centerpiece (1) copy

RICHMOND, Va. -- With training camp in full swing at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, Redskins.com will take a look at how each of the healthy rookies are performing so far in Richmond.

First up is seventh-round cornerback Jimmy Moreland.

When Jimmy Moreland heard his name called on the final day of this year's draft, he was both relieved and overcome with emotion. He's attributed his collegiate success to just three words -- "I'm a dog" -- and he's continued to prove why he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster in Washington.

"He's got great ball skills and he's got a great confidence about him," head coach Jay Gruden said during OTAs in May. "He's a great competitor, and I think when the pads do come on for real I think he'll be right there in the mix with everybody."

Moreland joins the Redskins after a four-year career at James Madison during which he made 56 career appearances, totaling 208 tackles and 18 interceptions, six of which were returned for touchdowns (both school records). Moreland was additionally named the CAA Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American following his redshirt senior campaign in 2018.

Related Links

Following a standout rookie minicamp and OTAs -- which included making three interceptions in a single session -- Moreland came to training camp as a potential option at nickel corner in defensive coordinator Greg Manusky's defense.

So far in Richmond, he has impressed with his play at that spot and in dime packages with the first team, joining fellow cornerbacks Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar in coverage. He's also played with the second team on the outside.

During practice Tuesday, Moreland's unique ball skills were on full display. He intercepted two passes during the session, one coming off Case Keenum, the other coming off Dwayne Haskins that would have been a pick six.

"They are all great guys. They can see the talent in me. When I do mess up all of them are on me," Moreland said of the secondary, which has combined to make six Pro Bowls. "Even when I'm on the field in the middle of a play you got [Quinton] Dunbar telling me what to watch, telling me what to break down."

"Then you got Cro [Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie] trying to help me have more belief in myself and then you got Josh Norman. He's just trying to get me to my full potential."

After practice Saturday, Norman described Moreland in one statement to reporters:

"That boy 25 is going to be special."

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

Davis is using his experience in the preseason to develop his skillset. Here are some key observations from Wednesday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

There are some complexities with developing relationships with pass-catchers for Fitzpatrick, but they center around repetitions and time.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Benjamin St-Juste Brings The Juice

The rain was pouring, and St-Juste was making plays. Here are some key observations from the second practice of Week 4.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

Washington was back on the field after taking a couple days off. Here are some observations from Sunday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Heading To New England

Washington had it's final practice before playing the Patriots on Thursday. Here are some notes and quotes from Tuesday morning.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

Washington has a preseason game on Thursday, so it's time to switch practice up a bit.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Defensive Dominance

The defense balled out during Sunday's practice with several interceptions and impressive tackles.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights

Fans were back at FedExField for some Friday Night Football, and there were plenty of great moments throughout the night.
news

Benjamin St-Juste: A Student Of The Game

There's a lot to like about St-Juste, but being a student of the game might be his best quality.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Boost Of Energy

Ron Rivera is pumped to see the fans at FedExField
news

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

Cosmi has been matching up against Chase Young or Montez Sweat on every play. That competition is helping him improve.
news

Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

There was a different kind of energy Tuesday morning for the first day of pads. Here are some observations from today's practice.
Advertising