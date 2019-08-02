Rookies in Richmond: Ross Pierschbacher

After starting a school-record 57 times at Alabama, Ross Pierschbacher is looking to emulate that durability and consistency with a new crop of offensive linemen in Washington.

"It's tough, I'm just coming out here just working hard every single day," Pierschbacher told Redskins.com after Day 4 of training camp Sunday. "Just kind of nose to the grindstone, try to get better and figure out little things to work on and improve on every single day. Especially for a rookie guy like myself, there's a lot to improve on."

Expediting Pierschbacher's learning curve has been the Redskins' strong defensive front, which he's forced to line up against on a daily basis. Pierschbacher said the physicality in the trenches is what sets the NFL apart from college.

"It's just much more intense," Pierschbacher said. "Every single rep you have to bring it. I mean everyone here is good, there's no plays off."