Rookies in Richmond: Ross Pierschbacher

Aug 02, 2019 at 04:09 PM
RICHMOND, Va. -- With training camp in full swing at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, Redskins.com will take a look at how each of the healthy rookies are performing so far in Richmond.

Next up is fifth-round offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher.

After starting a school-record 57 times at Alabama, Ross Pierschbacher is looking to emulate that durability and consistency with a new crop of offensive linemen in Washington.

"It's tough, I'm just coming out here just working hard every single day," Pierschbacher told Redskins.com after Day 4 of training camp Sunday. "Just kind of nose to the grindstone, try to get better and figure out little things to work on and improve on every single day. Especially for a rookie guy like myself, there's a lot to improve on."

Expediting Pierschbacher's learning curve has been the Redskins' strong defensive front, which he's forced to line up against on a daily basis. Pierschbacher said the physicality in the trenches is what sets the NFL apart from college.

"It's just much more intense," Pierschbacher said. "Every single rep you have to bring it. I mean everyone here is good, there's no plays off."

Taking a play off has never been a problem for the 6-foot-4 Pierschbacher, as he has modeled consistency throughout his career. He appeared in 58 of 59 career games at Alabama, serving as the anchor to the Crimson Tide offensive line for four seasons. In 2018, he moved from guard to center and earned first-team All-American honors.

Pierschbacher, along with rookie Wes Martin, now joins an offensive line backed by a veteran coaching staff in Washington. Pierschbacher said he's already "learned a whole lot" from renowned offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

"Sometimes my brain is spinning. It seems like I learn too much sometimes," Pierschbacher said. "Just trying to absorb it all, just get reps and mentally just be locked in when I step in the meeting room or the field."

