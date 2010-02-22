Roster Review: Guards/Centers



It was decided midseason that Montgomery, a Centreville, Va., native, would better serve the line as a backup given his ability to play multiple positions.

Late in the season, the Redskins turned to undrafted rookie Edwin Williams, who joined the team as a center.

He quickly got up to speed at guard and his newfound versatility helped earn him a roster spot.

Williams saw his first NFL action at right guard after Rinehart suffered his season-ending injury. He started in Week 12 at Philadelphia and Week 17 at San Diego, gaining valuable experience.

The seemingly constant reshuffling along the Redskins' offensive line took its toll.

The ground game finished 27th in the NFL, although it didn't help that both Clinton Portis and Ladell Betts suffered season-ending injuries. Pass protection units yielded 46 sacks, tied for fourth-most in the league.

Center and left guard were the only two positions on the offensive line that had stability last season.

For the fifth year in a row, Casey Rabach manned the center position, starting all 16 games.

Rabach's presence has been a key because he calls adjustments at the line of scrimmage. At 6-4 and 295 pounds, he also has good mobility to pull on run plays and screen passes.

At left guard, Derrick Dockery returned to the Redskins in 2009 after a two-year stint in Buffalo.

Amid all of the changes, Dockery quietly emerged as a leader of the line.

He also continued his impressive starting streak. He has started every NFL game since Week 4 of the 2003 season.

Paul Fanaika joined the Redskins' roster on Nov. 24 after spending the first 11 weeks on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

Fanaika, a seventh-round draft choice by the Eagles last year, showed enough improvement to warrant consideration for a start at right guard late in the season.

The Redskins added to depth at guard with the signing of Kory Lichtensteiger on Jan. 12.

Lictensteiger was a fourth-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos--then coached by Mike Shanahan--in 2008.