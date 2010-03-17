Roster Review: Quarterbacks

Bartel had stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars before landing in Washington.

POSITIONAL ANALYSIS

Campbell is scheduled to be a restricted free agent if there is no new labor agreement by March 5, the start of free agency.

Mike Shanahan has said the team expects to give Campbell a tender offer and that the sixth-year quarterback would be a Redskin for mini-camp.

That doesn't mean the Redskins won't seek to add another quarterback--and potentially a starter--this offseason.

Given the lack of quality quarterbacks available in free agency, it seems likely that team officials will look to the NFL Draft.

Collins is a savvy veteran who has played in multiple systems, but his age--he is 38 years old--could eventually work against him.

Brennan is a fan favorite and Shanahan said the third-year quarterback is still being evaluated at this point. Bartel appears to be a developmental prospect.

Three NFL Quarterbacks Eligible for Free Agency

As of March 2, 2010; names listed are in no particular order

-- Chad Pennington, Miami Dolphins: Pennington is a 10-year vet who has completed 66.1 percent of his passes in his career--an NFL record--and thrown 102 touchdown passes. He finished the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.