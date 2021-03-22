Ryan Fitzpatrick Excited For Washington: 'I Have To Prove Myself Again'

On Thursday alone, he quipped his kids were teaching him about Washington's roster through EA Sports' Madden video game. He said he texted Philip Rivers after the birth of Rivers' ninth child, he texted him, I'm never going to catch you if you keep having them." And he even took a swipe at well-known NFL reporter John Clayton, who wrongly said Fitzpatrick was leaning toward retirement.

Fitzpatrick made sure to clarify that he didn't put much emphasis on stepping away this offseason. At 38, Fitzpatrick said he feels like he's playing the best football of his career — and his statistics in Miami back it up. His 95.6 quarterback rating in 2020 was the second-best of his career, behind only 2018's 100.4.

In Washington, Fitzpatrick will be tasked with helping a 30th-ranked total offense and getting the franchise back to the postseason — the latter of which Fitzpatrick has never done. He'll have speed on the outside in star Terry McLaurin and new wideout Curtis Samuel. Well aware of the gunslinger reputation that he'll bring to the team, Fitzpatrick leaned in.

"I'm going to give my guys chances," he said. "I am not a guy that is going to sit there and be afraid to throw the ball down the field. I'm going to try and make the right plays, but if I've got a chance and I believe in my guy one-on-one, I'm going to give him a chance.