A Tough, Fearless Teammate: Ryan Fitzpatrick Has The Tools Ron Rivera Is Looking For

One thing you can say about head coach Ron Rivera is that he knows what he wants.

That is especially true when it comes to his starting quarterback, which is a role the Washington Football Team is looking for a player to fill for the 2021 season. It made sure Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke, both of whom flashed some talent at various points last season, would be part of that search by tendering Allen and re-signing Heinicke, but it still wanted to add someone else to make it a true competition.

That's where Ryan Fitzpatrick comes into the picture, and based on Rivera's criteria for a starting signal-caller, he checks all the boxes.

"He's got to be tough, first and foremost," Rivera told Colin Cowherd on March 12, three days before the team reportedly agreed to terms with Fitzpatrick. "He has to be tough -- mentally tough, physically tough. He has to have a true feel and love and desire for his teammates. It's an amazing thing, but when that teammate knows that...guy's going to do everything that he can to be there for his teammates, be around his teammates, it's an intangible. And then I think [be] fearless."

Washington had other paths it could have taken to find a starting quarterback, but Rivera chose Fitzpatrick because he possessed these qualities. No matter where he has gone in his 16-year career spanning eight teams, Fitzpatrick has been praised for being a good teammate who is tough and fearless. And it sounds like Rivera expects him to put those skills on display once again.