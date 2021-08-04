WFT Daily: 1 Thing Ryan Fitzpatrick Loves About His New Team

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Ryan Fitzpatrick sees the Washington Football Team as a franchise that's heading in the right direction; it's why he decided to join Ron Rivera’s squad, and it isn't just because of what he's seen on the field, either.

Performance is certainly something Rivera has stressed to his team over the past two seasons. It helped them finish the season on a 5-2 run. But qualities like character and leadership have been preached upon as well, and just like young talent, there's a surplus of both those traits on the roster.