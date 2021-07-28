McLaurin: Fitzpatrick Is "Empowering" Washington's WRs

"Empowering" is an accurate way to describe Fitzpatrick's overall approach to the game. It's a "pay it forward" attitude that motivates the 17-year veteran to put his teammates in the best possible situation to thrive on the field. The receivers are already familiar with how he likes to build chemistry, which is to make throws based on where he thinks they need to be and then discuss the reasoning for it.

Another way of doing that is by simply directing the offense based on what he sees from the defense. This is where Fitzpatrick's nearly two decades of experience working in different schemes comes in handy. If he sees something that may not be good for the play the offense is about to run, McLaurin said, he knows how to get the receivers into the best route possible.

Fitzpatrick has given McLaurin suggestions on the smaller details of the game, such as using his leverage to beat defensive backs, that he's never thought of before. And when he points it out, "it just makes all the sense in the world."