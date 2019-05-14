Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 14th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

The tournament has now raised more than $4.5 million over its 14-year history, including $690,000 this year, which exceeded previous records by more than $100,000. All proceeds benefit the mission of the LLS, which is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

"Ryan does an excellent job," Redskins head coach Gruden said. "He gets great support from the players and the organization, and it's for a great cause. Any time we can all come together and do good for the community, it's a great time for everybody."

A week after participating in the fifth annual Redskins Charity Golf Classic, Gruden and a host of other Redskins were back on the links Monday. Among those in attendance were about a dozen players -- including former first-round picks Brandon Scherff and Jonathan Allen -- as well as president Bruce Allen and Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams. Other alumni, such as Clinton Portis and Chris Cooley, also participated.

Inspiring the golfers were the event's "Honored Hero Patients," as 6-year-old Drew and 7-year-old Josiah have been fighting bravely against their respective diseases. On Monday they were treated as celebrities, talking to reporters and mingling with professional athletes; all while finding time to dance around together before the golf round kicked off.