Fewer Snaps, Same Production For Ryan Kerrigan

Del Rio said Kerrigan is past the point in his career where he can play 70 snaps per game and finish the season; that's what happens with players as they age. However, the team still believes the 32-year-old can produce at a high level, and the coaches want to help him tap into that talent with smaller doses of action.

"I love the approach of having a guy be able to set the example of what it looks like to be a pro, handle your business, be prepared, take advantage of the reps you get and remain very, very positive," Del Rio said. "In everything he does, he's a professional. Every day he sets great examples of what it should look like. [I'm] super happy for him. Obviously, he's the [Washington] Football Team's all-time [official] sack leader now, so tip of the cap to him for that. It's outstanding."

With six games left in the season, Kerrigan has a chance to improve his place among the all-time sack leaders in the NFL. He is currently on pace to finish the year with about 9.0 sacks, which would move him past the likes of Warren Sapp, Mario Williams, Dexter Manley and Joey Porter. With Washington milking the most out of his skillset with fewer reps, he has a chance to meet or perhaps exceed that projection.