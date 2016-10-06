Ryan Kerrigan Is 'Very Encouraged' With Progress, Playing Sunday

Since being selected with the No. 16 overall-pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Kerrigan has started 83 straight regular season games along with Washington's two playoff games during that time.

"It's something I definitely take pride in, but at the same time I'm not going to be dumb with it if I'm not ready to play in a football game," Kerrigan said of his appearances streak. "I'm not going to put myself or my teammates in jeopardy by just going out there to keep the streak alive. The streak does mean something to me, but at the same time winning football games and being able to play effectively means more to me."

Even if he isn't full strength against the Ravens, Kerrigan will benefit from a rotation that allows him to get some rest while Trent Murphy, Houston Bates and Preston Smith take reps.

"I think having fresh bodies in there at all times, as pass rushers, that's key because it is a very tiring thing to do – rushing the passer repeatedly," Kerrigan said. "For us, being able to rotate bodies, keep guys fresh, has been big for us."

Kerrigan is just one sack shy of becoming the third player in franchise history with 50 career sacks.

As he tries to hit that mark this weekend, he's facing an offensive line that's allowed just eight sacks on Joe Flacco through four games.

But with Murphy piecing together a career year and Smith poised to get back on track, Kerrigan feels like the team is starting to get "a bit of a roll right now."