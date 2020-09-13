'It Really Is Special To Me': Ryan Kerrigan Passes Dexter Manley As Washington's Official Sack Leader

Kerrigan knew heading into his 10th season that he was just 1.5 sacks away from breaking the record. He also openly admitted in August that he wanted to break the record because it was a step towards what he wants to accomplish this year.

Despite only recording 5.5 sacks in 2019 -- the lowest of his career -- Kerrigan still averaged 10 sacks per season. Statistically, it was only a matter of time before he broke the record. He didn't waste much time, though, as he got the first of Washington's eight sacks in the first quarter. He ran through Philadelphia's offensive line unblocked and corralled Wentz for a 10-yard loss.

No. 2 overall pick Chase Young has been calling Kerrigan "a dude" since training camp because of his effort and ability to make plays. When you're a dude, Young said, you're just special.

"I think if you're a dude, you're expected to make plays," Young said after the game. "R.K. is one of the dudes that's going to make plays. I was definitely happy for him. He made a lot of plays today."

Washington has five former first-round picks on the defensive line, including Kerrigan, who was taken 16th overall. Kerrigan was a starter in all nine of his previous seasons, but Young's introduction to the team meant he would have to take on a backup role behind Young.

Kerrigan accepted the change with grace, and head coach Ron Rivera said it shows how unselfish he is and called him a true Washington Football Team player.