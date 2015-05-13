Ryan Kerrigan Presented Quarterback Club Of Washington's Redskins Player Of The Year Award

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan on Thursday evening was honored with The Quarterback Club of Washington's Redskins Player of the Year Award at the annual Burgundy & Gold Banquet.

Last season, Kerrigan – who was in his fourth season with the team – solidified his positioning among the best linebackers in the NFL, as he recorded a career-high 13.5 sacks to go along with 73 tackles and four fumbles forced.