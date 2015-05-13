News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Ryan Kerrigan Presented Quarterback Club Of Washington's Redskins Player Of The Year Award

May 13, 2015 at 02:05 PM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/czarda-17-headshot.jpg
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan on Thursday evening was honored with The Quarterback Club of Washington's Redskins Player of the Year Award at the annual Burgundy & Gold Banquet.

Last season, Kerrigan – who was in his fourth season with the team – solidified his positioning among the best linebackers in the NFL, as he recorded a career-high 13.5 sacks to go along with 73 tackles and four fumbles forced.

Kerrigan was presented the award by Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs and Dwight Schar, a member of the Redskins' ownership group.

Kerrigan joins current teammates Robert Griffin III and Pierre Garçon to win the prestigious award.

Team legends including Darrell Green, Art Monk, John Riggins and Gark Clark have also been presented the award.

Fellow linebacker Keenan Robinson was also honored on Thursday with the Ed Block Courage Award.

Those in attendance included President Bruce Allen, head coach Jay Gruden, general manager Scot McCloughan, linebackers coach Kirk Olividotti, quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy and rookies Brandon Scherff and Preston Smith.

*Check back with Redskins.com later for more. *

Advertising