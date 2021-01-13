The Role Model For Washington's Dominant Defensive Line

All the while, Kerrigan has watched as Washington's younger defensive linemen have grown into quality players. Montez Sweat led the team in sacks -- a feat he accomplished six times in his career -- while Young finished his rookie season with 7.5 sacks -- the same number Kerrigan did during his first season. On the interior, Daron Payne played in all 16 games for the second time in his career and finished with 54 tackles and three sacks. He also got his first-career interception, which Kerrigan has done three times in 10 seasons.

"He is a guy that you can just sit back and watch and emulate," Payne said. "Everything he does is the right way to do things, and you can learn so much from him if you just sit back and watch him. I appreciate him, I love him to death and I'm just happy that I got a chance to play with him."

Washington's bevy of young players got to see firsthand the benefits that can come from handling their careers in a professional manner. Kerrigan led the team with a pair of sacks against the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener to become the franchise's all-time official sack leader.