Ryan Kerrigan Suffers Left Elbow Injury

Oct 02, 2016 at 07:06 AM
Ryan Kerrigan is questionable to return after suffering a left elbow injury during the first play of the second quarter, a three-yard run by Isaiah Crowell.

The injury occurred on a three-yard run by Browns' running back Isaiah Crowell. Kerrigan received attention on the bench after being taken out of the game. Kerrigan is in his sixth season with the team and had nine tackles, one and a half sacks and a forced fumble coming into the game. 

